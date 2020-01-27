FLORENCE, S.C. – Suspended Florence One School board member E.J. McIver's solution to resolving the community's concerns about the potential closing of the Florence Career Center was simple: Get rid of Superintendent Richard O'Malley.
McIver spoke Monday evening at a town hall hosted by the Florence Branch of the NAACP, local religious and elected officials and concerned community members.
At the end of his time speaking at the town hall, McIver was prompted by retired state Sen. Maggie Glover, the moderator, to offer a solution.
"Well, I'm going to be very brief and to the point, because this is not a time to play," McIver said. "We need to put a stop to this. In New Jersey, they have a union. Get rid of the superintendent."
McIver's remark drew applause from some of those attending the town hall.
O'Malley did not respond to phone calls or a text message Monday night from the Morning News.
McIver called for the board to put a stop to the proposed closure of the Florence Career Center.
McIver said the board had no data to support the move.
"You're going to put 15-year-old kids with 29- and 30-year-old men at Tech," McIver asked. "It doesn't make sense."
He added the district already had dual enrollment and early college.
McIver also expressed concern about the logistics of transportation. He added that the district's bus drivers were already overworked.
One bus driver attending the town hall listed at least five schools that she drives to.
McIver used most of his time to imply a theory as to the reason for his arrest that resulted in a suspension from the school board.
"I just want to point out a few things that I was investigating during my debacle," McIver said.
McIver was arrested last year and charged with misconduct in office and embezzlement of less than $10,000.
He said he was investigating the depletion of the school district's 8% money. McIver said the 8% money is around $10 million to $12 million per year.
'I wanted to know where that was going," McIver said. "I asked to please put it in line items. I'm standing here where I went to elementary school."
The town hall was held at Mount Zion AME Church, which is located on the former site of Holmes School.
"I got a lot of hits on the knuckles of math," McIver said. "I do know that the 8% money has been depleted."
McIver said he was also expressing concerns about the district's fund balance. He said the fund balance had gone from $48 million to $24 million and now below.
"Where is the money going?" he asked.
Another concern he had was the cafeteria fund balance. He said the area was the one area where the district was making money. McIver said the fund had $8 million in the child nutrition budget, most of which has been depleted.
"I started to become very involved when it occurred to me that the teachers were not getting paid until the 27th," McIver said. "Do the math. Something is not right."
Later, at the end of the town hall, Glover offered the theory as a takeaway.
McIver getting arrested wasn't right, she said. Glover said McIver's questions threatened O'Malley. She later said that O'Malley then began to investigate McIver's financial dealings with the district.
"There are school board members in here," Glover said. "Boards monitor boards. They do that. Not the superintendent. That's the employee firing the employer. It doesn't work like that anywhere."
Those attending the town hall, she said, had to see the game that O'Malley was playing and do something about it. She later added that O'Malley had used the investigation to dictate to the community who their board members were.
"We do not want a king in Washington and we do not want one in the Florence One superintendent's slot," Glover said.
For the amount of money involved, it was wrong, Glover continued. As a former board member – Glover was the first African-American female to be on the board – she said the investigation and arrest were contrary to accepted board behavior. She said it was the board member's responsibility to turn in and return funds to the district. If the district doesn't receive the funds, eventually the money is taken from the stipend that each member receives.
"That's nothing to investigate," Glover said. "That was nothing."
Glover drew a comparison to tactics she said were being used by President Donald Trump: embarrass, downgrade and talk about the member.
"As far as that is concerned, you know: wrong," Glover said.
Several other community members, including retired superintendents Larry Jackson and Allie Brooks and former board member Rev. Terry Law, spoke at the town hall to express concerns with the school district and the closure of the career center in particular.
The town hall had the theme of the urgency of now, which was the theme of Rev. Dr. Merritt Graves' keynote address for the NAACP's Martin Luther King Day commemoration. During the speech, Graves had several criticisms for the district. Graves is the pastor at Mount Zion AME.
