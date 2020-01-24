MARION
The Duke Energy Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic. The clinic has offices in Marion and Mullins. It provides basic primary care including regularly scheduled visits, medications and patient education to citizens of Marion County.
