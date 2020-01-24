Duke Donation.jpg

The Helping Hands Clinic recently received a donation from the Duke Energy Foundation.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MARION

The Duke Energy Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Helping Hands Free Medical Clinic. The clinic has offices in Marion and Mullins. It provides basic primary care including regularly scheduled visits, medications and patient education to citizens of Marion County. 

Tags

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.