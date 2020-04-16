FLORENCE, S.C. — The Duke Energy Foundation has donated $250,000 to area agencies to help with their response to those in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We recognize the critical needs in our communities and have dedicated funds for rapid assistance, with a focus on hunger relief and assisting local health and human services nonprofits," said Mindy Taylor of Duke Energy.
Of the donations, $100,000 went to Harvest Hope Food Bank, $100,000 went to One SC and $50,000 went to organizations that support local food efforts that include:
- Meals on Wheels programs for seniors — Sr. Citizens Association of Florence County, Marion County Council on Aging, Darlington County Council on Aging, Dillon County Council on Aging.
- Salvation Army in Florence.
- Hartsville Interfaith Ministries.
- Help 4 Kids weekend feeding program.
"As the crisis unfolds, we will evaluate other areas where we can best support our customers, communities and employees," Taylor said.
