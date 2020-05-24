GREENVILLE, S.C. — As summer quickly approaches and thoughts turn from staying at home to enjoying the great outdoors, the Duke Energy Foundation invites South Carolina nonprofit organizations focused on preserving and promoting the natural world to apply for grant funding to support these efforts.
In addition to the focus on preserving nature and habitats, a portion of the foundation funding will be earmarked for public park and trail enhancements. Now through July 31, the foundation encourages qualified nonprofit and government entities to submit requests up to $10,000 for funding of projects such as trail upkeep and maintenance, park beautification and safety enhancements.
“People are looking for mental and physical outlets in a social-distanced world and are using natural environments like parks and trails for exercise and relaxation,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “With more and more people enjoying these public spaces, we think it’s important to work alongside our community partners to ensure our communities can enjoy these beautiful places around us for years to come.”
In addition to the focus on parks and trails, grant requests will also be considered from South Carolina organizations to fund environmental projects, wildlife and habitat conservation efforts and projects focused on water quality across Duke Energy’s footprint.
Organizations interested in applying for these grants should visit the foundation website.
The foundation funds more than $2 million annually to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina. In addition, the foundation has focused on ways to assist customers and communities with more than $400,000 in direct COVID-19 relief in the Palmetto State. These funds support hunger relief, local health and human services, education initiatives and bill assistance for low-income customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.