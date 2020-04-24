LAKE CITY, S.C. — The mother of a man who drowned in the artificial lake at the new Lake City park has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Florence County.
The suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Rafael Duran Graham on Wednesday in Florence County.
Graham, 33, allegedly went to the new park with his girlfriend and her daughter, who reportedly has special needs, to walk around and sight-see within the park on Sept. 4, 2019.
As part of their tour of the park, the three went to the boat launch.
The daughter allegedly walked onto the boat ramp, slipped and fell into the water.
According to the complaint, both adults jumped into the water to try to save the child.
"As the child struggled to stay afloat, her mother jumped into the water to try and rescue her; however, she did not know how to swim and was too terrified to let go of the side of the dock and was unable to reach her daughter to bring her to safety," the complaint says. "Mr. Graham simultaneously jumped into the lake in an attempt to rescue the minor child. However, unable to swim himself, Mr. Graham quickly submerged and remained underwater."
That both adults jumped into the water to save the child was reported by the Lake City police on the scene.
Another couple at the park heard the commotion and saw people in the lake struggling to stay afloat.
"They ran to help the individuals, and when they got to the dock they first looked around for lifesaving devices to throw out to them; however, there were none," the complaint continues.
One member of the couple then jumped into the water, swam out, and brought the daughter back to safety.
Graham was by then floating unconscious in the water.
"Mr. Graham was then pulled from the lake, and first responders attempted to resuscitate him," the complaint continues. "He was subsequently transported by EMS to Lake City Hospital where he was pronounced dead."
The drowning was reported by several local media outlets that day.
The complaint alleges that the county and its parks and recreation department were negligent, grossly negligent, careless, reckless, willful or wanton in failing to design, construct, and supervise the boat launch area to provide safety to Graham and the public at large.
The complaint contains eight specific allegations of the county's alleged failures, including: "In creating an unreasonably dangerous condition by designing, locating, and constructing a lake and dock/boat launch area, without providing any safeguards to protect African American park-goers from the primarily African American communities in or around Lake City who the defendants knew or should have known were unable to swim," failing to provide handrails at the boat launch area, creating an unreasonably dangerous condition by not providing lifesaving devices, by not correcting slippery treated wood on the dock, by failing to clean the plant algae from the boat dock, and that the boat dock did not conform to accepted standards.
Estimates for 2019 from the Census Bureau indicate that Lake City's population is over 80% African American.
There are at least two life-saving devices located at the entrance of the boardwalk around the lake and at the boat dock. It is not known if those devices were there before Graham's death or not.
The complaint asks for actual, compensatory, and consequential damages, wrongful death and survival damages, and punitive/exemplary damages in an amount to be determined by a jury along with attorney's fees.
