FLORENCE, S.C. – The third #GivingTuesday Pee Dee Drop In, Do Good will happen from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waters Building in downtown Florence.
This will be a donation station and open house. The Waters Building is located at 135 S. Dargan St.
#GivingTuesday Pee Dee gives the public a chance to meet local nonprofit organizations and learn about how they serve the community.
Approximately 50 nonprofits will have booths to raise awareness about their particular cause. Each will be requesting donations of goods, cash and/or volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.