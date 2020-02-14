JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second injured in an early Friday morning crash on US 378 at Pamplico Highway.
The 6 a.m. crash happened when a west-bound tractor-trailer on US 378 ran into a Chevrolet pickup that had pulled out in front of it, said Master Trooper Brian Lee, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pickup truck's driver died and the passenger was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries, Lee said. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
Everybody was wearing seat belts, Lee said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released victim's identity.
