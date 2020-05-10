KINGSTREE, S.C. – The driver of an SUV was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle wreck one mile north of Kingstree.
The wreck happened at 123:50 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver, the only occupant in a 2012 GMC Acadia, was traveling north on Pine Avenue. Near Oakdale Street, the vehicle went off the road to the left, struck a fence and then a tree, according to Tidwell.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The accident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
