PAMPLICO, S.C. – The driver in a one-vehicle wreck was killed Monday afternoon when the vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch.
The wreck happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Bass Road in the Pamplico area, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a Honda CRV was not wearing a seat belt, according to Collins.
The name of the victim has not yet been released by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.