FLORENCE, S.C. – One person was taken to a Florence hospital following a two-car crash on S.C. 327 at the Country Club of South Carolina.
The crash, which happened shortly before 10 a.m., left the two inside lanes of S.C. 327 closed as Florence County EMS medics and Windy Hill firefighters tended to the victims and helped to clean up the mess.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
