FLORENCE, S.C. -- A truck rollover crash Friday morning sent one person to a Florence area hospital and kept firefighters and recovery crew workers busy for more than an hour.
The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pocket and Williston Roads when a dump truck full of rock that appeared to have exited Pocket Road south bound on Williston Road rolled over and dumped its load into the road.
Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said the driver was transported by medics with Florence County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
The rock had been destined for a construction site in the industrial park across the interstate from the crash so the crew that had been expecting sent an excavator and dump truck to the scene and cleaned up the spilled rock to take back to their site.
A recovery crew from Sheppard's Truck Rebuilders had the truck back on it wheels about 9 a.m. and Williston Road, which had been narrowed to one lane by the crash and closed by the recovery, was reopened shortly afterwards.
The wreck is being investigated by the South Carolina Transport Police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
