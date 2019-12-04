FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a Dodge pickup truck died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Alligator Road.
The 10:35 a.m. crash happened with the north-bound 2003 Dodge ran off the left side of the road, into a ditch, hit a culvert and overturned, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, Souther Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Southern said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the identity of the victim.
