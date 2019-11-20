MARION, S.C. -- The driver of an SUV died and a child in the SUV was injured Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash near Marion.
The 4:45 p.m. crash happened on East Sellers Road about 2.5 miles north of Marion, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened when a west-bound 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe crossed the center line, then ran off the left side of the road, crossed back and ran off the right side of the road into a ditch and then overturned, Tidwell said.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. A child who was properly secured in the back seat in a booster seat was taken to a Marion area hospital for treatment, Tidwell said.
The crash remains under investigation.
