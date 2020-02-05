HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on SC 102 about a mile from the Chesterfield County line.
The 10:44 p.m. crash happened when a Ford F-150 that was north-bound on the road ran off the right side of the road, into a ditch and then rolled multiple times, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver and sole occupant, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.
The driver was taken to a Hartsville area hospital where they died.
The crash remains under investigation, Southern said.
