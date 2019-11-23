FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car died in a late Friday night single vehicle crash in northern Florence County.
The 11:40 p.m. crash happened when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue that was east bound on East National Cemetery Road ran off the right side of the road and into a tree, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tidwell said the driver was entrapped in the crash and it is unknown if they were wearing their seatbelt.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken hasn't yet released the victim's identity pending notification of the family.
