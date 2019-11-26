FLORENCE, S.C. – Harvest Hope Food Bank will benefit from the sixth annual Thanksgiving Eve Rock Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza behind Victors.
Admission is free to the event, sponsored by Victors and the Harvest Hope Food Bank.
There will be a patio bar. Wine and beer will be available in the plaza, with domestic and craft beer courtesy of Crown Beverages.
There will also be live music performed by The Blue Dogs.
“This event is an opportunity to give thanks to our great community while helping feed the hungry in the Pee Dee area,” said Nicole Echols, executive director of Harvest Hope.
A portion of the proceeds and all door donations will go to Harvest Hope Pee Dee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.