FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's Design Review Board is expected consider Wednesday afternoon whether to allow painting of the front facade and the placement of wall signs for a salon and spa to be located downtown.
On the agenda for Wednesday's meeting is DRB 2019-37, asking the board to consider whether to offer a certificate of appropriateness for the proposed renovations to 166 West Evans St.
The location is expected to be home to k. Niccole The Salon & Spa.
The proposed renovations call for the installation of two indirectly illuminated wall signs. The brushed metal signage on the front of the building will be illuminated by backlighting and the wall sign in the breezeway will be illuminated from the front by two pin spotlights from below.
The city's Unified Development Ordinance permits wall signs with indirect illumination on buildings in the Central Business District with a maximum area of 80 square feet or no more than 25% of the total wall area. However, the City’s Design Guidelines specify Design Review Board approval for illuminated signs in an Overlay District.
The proposed paint for the front façade is Urbane Bronze for the front façade, Tricom Black for the trim, and Luau Green for the door.
The existing brick façade is painted a neutral color.
The existing building was constructed in 1915 and has an area of 2,645 square feet. In August of 2013, a certificate was issued for exterior renovations to the building including a double-sided door and two new windows in the rear and breezeway side. The breezeway wall was also given a concrete finish to cover the cinder blocks with earth tone paint.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is a request for a certificate of appropriateness to allow changes to the building of new apartments in the 700 block of South Irby Street.
Basically, the applicant is requesting to construct one building instead of two.
And the agenda also contains a proposal for an outdoor sign on the building at 288 S. Dargan for Edward Jones.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the city council chambers of the City Center at 324 W. Evans St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.