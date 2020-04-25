FLORENCE — MUSC Health is experiencing a decline in the number of people seeking medical treatment for strokes in its hospitals and those in its REACH Stroke Network, since the coronavirus pandemic was first reported in this country.
Dr. Alex Spiotta, director of MUSC Neuroendovascular surgery in Charleston, said during a telephone interview on Thursday that MUSC Health is seeing fewer people being treated for strokes during this time throughout the network of hospitals in the state.
The REACH Stroke Network links rural hospital with stroke experts from the Medical University of South Carolina, and with the use of technology like telemedicine, doctors in rural hospitals can consult with experts at the onset of symptoms.
Spiotta said there is no reason to expect the numbers to be lower, and this trend of seeing fewer patients is concerning to health professionals. Spiotta said the number of severe stroke cases has remained relatively the same.
Spiotta said the concern is that people presenting symptoms are not seeking medical attention out of fear of contracting the coronavirus. They are staying home, hoping the symptoms will go away, he said.
Strokes are a medical emergency and time factors into the outcome, said Dr. Christine Holmstedt, director of the MUSC Stroke Program in Charleston. She said prolonging seeking medical help could mean life-long disabilities or death. There is a much higher positive outcome when people seek immediate help.
Spiotta said the number of people coming to the hospital with milder strokes has been reduced as much as 50 percent.
He is concerned that people staying home with milder stroke are putting themselves at risk of having a more severe stroke.
“This is very concerning,” he said.
As soon as states started to declare a state of emergency, Spiotta said MUSC started seeing a decline throughout the state in patients coming into the emergency rooms. He said once people started seeing what was happening in New York City, along with when social distancing and shelter-in-place orders were given, there was a sudden and immediate drop in people coming to hospitals with stroke symptoms.
“We are not New York City,” he said. “We have very few COVID-19 patients.”
Spiotta wants to assure people that it is safe to come to the hospital. He said there is a misconception right now that the hospital is overrun with COVID-19 patients.
“People’s fears are unfounded," Spiotta said. "We are not in bad shape. We are in good shape. We want to continue to take care of the community. We can do testing. We have beds available.”
Dr. Rami Zebian, chief medical officer, MUSC Health – Florence, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, said while MUSC – Florence’s number of coronavirus patients continues to rise for now, these patients are being kept separate to protect the staff and other patients.
“We have seen a decrease in all emergency room visits,” Zebian said.
With stroke patients, Zebian said, it is important to go to to the emergency room at the first sign of symptoms.
He said to remember the F.A.S.T. warning signs of face drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech; time to call 9-1-1 and act fast.
“The risk of not going to the ER for help outweighs the risk of getting the virus,” Zebian said. “Every minute of delay can decrease the ability of a complete recovery.”
He said the risk might not have been worth it “back in the day when they didn’t have treatments for strokes,” before the technology and medicine became available to treat stroke symptoms early with good outcomes.
He said doctors can now give medicine to dissolve clots and reverse the condition. He said surgery can also be performed to remove the clot. Zebian said it all depends on how soon the patient can get help.
“I hate to see fear the cause of people not coming,” Zebian said. “It is sad to think people might miss that window of opportunity from fear.”
“We want them to have that window of opportunity,” he said.
Zebian said don’t let a loved one suffer from a stroke out of fear.
“I have been impressed with the dedication and the care for stroke patients shown by Dr. Spiotta and Dr. Holmstedt,” Zebian said.
He said the REACH program through MUSC has been a great help for rural hospitals. He said people have told him how much they appreciate being able to be seen by stroke experts on the screen through telemedicine.
Spiotta said people shouldn’t think they are taking a risk by coming to the hospital. Not coming when they are showing signs of a stroke would be a greater risk.
Holmstedt said the decline in patients presenting with stroke symptoms began about eight weeks ago. She said they are seeing between a 30 to 50 percent decline.
Zebian said the decrease is not likely due to the push in stroke education or treatment but most likely to fear. He said it usually takes months and years to see an effect from these.
“Symptoms are time sensitive,” Holmstedt said.
She said hospitals have procedures in place to protect patients. It is important not to put off seeking medical attention for fear of catching COVID-19.
She wants people to understand medical emergencies are still happening and a stroke is a medical emergency. She said it is important to call 9-1-1 immediately upon experiencing any symptoms related to a stroke.
Things people can do to minimize their chances of stroke are to continue with follow-ups with primary care physicians, take blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes medications regularly because diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol are contributing causes of strokes, Holmstedt said.
If you experience any of the symptoms of a stroke, Holmstedt said, you need to be evaluated immediately.
She said people who don’t get treated for minimal stroke systems and hope to get better on their own at home risk a more severe stroke, which could lead to lifelong disabilities or death.
While staying at home, Holmstedt said, it is important for people to monitor their blood pressure, stay active as possible and eat a healthy diet and act quickly when the F.A.S.T. signs appear. She said it is also important to check on others and make sure they are well.
