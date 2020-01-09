FLORENCE, S.C. — Two physicians have joined the staff at the MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Gregory May, M.D., is associated with MUSC Health-Cardiology.
Tiffany K. Goldsmith Boyd, M.D., FACOG, is associated with MUSC Health - Women’s Health in Florence.
May is a board-certified interventional cardiologist. He received his medical degree from Miami School of Medicine in Florida and completed his fellowship in interventional cardiology at Emory University Affiliated Hospitals.
May has more than 27 years of experience in diagnosing and treating a wide range of cardiovascular disorders. He was formerly associated with Advanced Cardiology Consultants in Florence.
He is accepting new patients. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 843-674-4787.
Boyd is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. She received her medical degree from the University of South Carolina School Of Medicine. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Georgia.
Boyd has more than 10 years’ experience in providing obstetrics and gynecology services. She specializes in high-risk obstetrics, adolescent gynecology and menopause.
She is accepting new patients. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 843-665-9581.
