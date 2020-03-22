FLORENCE, S.C. — Doctors Care on South Irby Street in Florence is providing its parking lot as a specimen collection site to help identify cases of the coronavirus in the area.
“MUSC Health, an affiliate of Doctors Care, approached us for help in this initiative that they are coordinating,” said Dr. Curtis Franke, president and chief medical officer of Doctors Care. “There is no testing being done onsite at this time — this is a specimen collection site being run by MUSC Health staff. Using their virtual visit app, MUSC pre-identifies and clears patients that are then sent to this location for specimens to be collected, which are sent to an offside lab for testing.”
Franke said the number being tested each day varies, “but right now the MUSC Health team is serving anywhere from 10-20 patients a day, with capacity to expand when needed.”
Franke said the time for getting results back varies. Different offsite labs are running at different capacities, Franke said.
“Turnaround time can vary based on a variety of factors,” he said.
The staff at Doctors Care on Irby Street has been consolidated with the staff at the Hoffmeyer location and other nearby Doctors Care locations.
“We voluntarily ceased operations at our center so that the MUSC team could utilize our entire parking lot for the drive-through specimen collection process,” Franke said. “We have worked closely with MUSC Health on this project and others, as a service to our state’s residents and in the name of better access to health care for all.”
Franke said great care was taken to ensure staff members could continue to work in various capacities.
He said staff members have been “amazing and incredibly supportive of the project.”
It has been a sacrifice “simply because it changed some daily work routines — but all staff members have been very supportive and willing to make changes to their workdays to accommodate such an important initiative for the Pee Dee region,” Franke said.
