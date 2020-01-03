FLORENCE, S.C. – The Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library, in partnership with South Carolina Legal Services, will host a program on credit reports from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the library.
During the free information session, attendees will learn the basics of credit reports, how to obtain free credit reports and how to improve credit worthiness.
The session will debunk common myths and teach attendees how to keep their information safe from identity thieves.
The Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library is at 509 S. Dargan St. in Florence. For more information and to register for this program, call 843-413-7074 or visit www.florencelibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.