MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. − Bhagavan “Doc” Antle from the Netflix series “Tiger King” will be featured in an interview on “Living Local Carolina” with host/producer Rainee Romero at 9:35 a.m. Monday.
The local lifestyle show airs weekday mornings from 9:35 to 10 a.m. on WBTW. Monday’s entire program will feature Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and founder/director of T.I.G.E.R.S., The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species.
Regarding “Tiger King,” Antle tells Romero that a film crew contacted him and said they were working on a project for HBO and wanted to interview him. Instead, the footage ended up on the Netflix hit “Tiger King” mixed in with separate interviews given by Joe Exotic, Jeff Lowe, Carole Baskin and others.
In addition, Antle details how his career began; looks back at network TV shows and films he’s worked on, including “The Tonight Show," “Ace Ventura” and the MTV Music Video Awards. He also explains how he pushed for a national conservation law, signed by Congress.
Viewers will also get a tour of Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari, a 50-acre wildlife preserve.
