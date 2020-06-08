PAMPLICO, S.C. – Florence County School District Two Superintendent Neal Vincent recently was recognized as one of three state finalists for the 2021 Superintendent of the Year award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).
The award recognizes exceptional leadership in all areas of district administration.
J.R. Green, the superintendent of the Fairfield County School District, was selected as the 2021 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year.
William “Bill” James, superintendent in Lexington School District Two, was the other finalist.
Florence Two board Chairman Raleigh Ward said Vincent deserved the accolade.
“Dr. Vincent has been an innovator, a strong supporter of expanded options for students and parents and a tremendous unifier in our community,” Ward said. “We’ve made significant progress during his time here, and we are looking forward to much more.”
Vincent said his focus as superintendent has been to increase opportunities for students in the Hannah-Pamplico community and mitigate obstacles to teaching and learning.
Equalizing access to technology resources, including one-to-one student devices, has been a particular focus. Under his leadership, the district also has expanded its curriculum, creating a Montessori option for early education, increasing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) opportunities and developing partnerships with private and public institutions to offer early college courses.
Vincent said he enjoys the opportunities and challenges of working in a small, close-knit community.
“Our top priority in Florence Two is to give every student in our schools a world-class education, and that means constantly finding ways to use our resources effectively,” he said. “I’m fortunate to work with strong school leaders, exceptional faculty and staff and a community united in its support for our students.”
Nominations for S.C. Superintendent of the Year are submitted to SCASA and reviewed by a team of business, education and community leaders, who select and interview the top candidates.
