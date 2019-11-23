FLORENCE, S.C. — Rain and road construction appeared to deter nobody Saturday as a steady stream of customers passed through the Greek Pastry and Dinner Sale at Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church.
Boxes of Greek baked chicken, moussaka, dolmades and a healthy selection of pastries made their way out the door of the church hall — except for the meals that were enjoyed at a table in the hall.
Andrew Kampziones said he was happy that the church, through events such as this, was able to give back to the Florence community that has supported the church community throughout the years.
The pastry and dinner sale is one of two such events held every year, with a Greek Festival that takes place in May.
