DILLON, S.C. -- A Dillon man died Monday night in a hit-and-run crash just south of Dillon on US 301.
Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. near Woodle Drive.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 26-year-old Tony Smith.
Tidwell said investigators would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Patrol at *47 or *HP on their cell phone, he said.
The crash is under investigation by the Patrol and it's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
