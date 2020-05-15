COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Friday announced the arrest of William Dean Tedder, 36, of Dillon, on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Dillon County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Dillon Police Department assisted with this investigation.
Investigators said Tedder possessed multiple files of child pornography.
Tedder, arrested May, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
