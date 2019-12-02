DILLON, S.C. – The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday outside a Dillon County nightclub off of Huestess Road  has been identified. 

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 41-year-old Montresse Dudley. Dudley's body was located in a field across the street from a nightclub on Heustess Road near Judson, Grimsley said. 

Judson is located in northwestern Dillon County near the communities of Clio and Minturn. 

Government and Poltics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

