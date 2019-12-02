DILLON, S.C. – The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday outside a Dillon County nightclub off of Huestess Road has been identified.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 41-year-old Montresse Dudley. Dudley's body was located in a field across the street from a nightclub on Heustess Road near Judson, Grimsley said.
Judson is located in northwestern Dillon County near the communities of Clio and Minturn.
