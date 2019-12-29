FLORENCE, S.C. -- One of two suspects wanted for the killing of a Dillon County grocer was arrested overnight.
Joshua Manning, 19, wanted for murder in connection with the Dec. 12 death of John Walker "J.W." Bailey in his store on US 301 outside of Dillon was arrested at a West Lucas Street motel overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said Lt. Tony Moore, who is over warrants, received a tip on where the suspect was and staked out the location until he could confirm.
Once he had confirmation, the agency's Special Response Team "hit the room with the necessary force to make a safe arrest," Kirby said.
Manning was turned over to Dillon County authorities.
Bailey, in addition to being a neighborhood grocer, was also a 50-plus year veteran of the Dillon Fire Department and the Dillon County Rescue Squad.
Joshua Manning is the second person sought in connection with Bailey's death. William Latavion Mason, 20, is also charged in Bailey’s murder and is in custody.
