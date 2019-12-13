DILLON, S.C. -- A 77-year-old man died Thursday night in the armed robbery of his Dillon County grocery store.
Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as John Walker "JW" Bailey of Dillon. He was owner and operate of JW Bailey's Grocery on Highway 301 north, Grimsley said.
Bailey, in addition to operating the grocery, was a 50-plus year veteran of both Dillon Fire Department and Dillon County Rescue Squad and was still active with both, Grimsley said.
The incident is being investigated by the Dillon County Sheriff's Office, SLED and the coroner's office, Grimsley said.
Bailey's body will be sent to Grand Strand Medical Center for an autopsy to determine the "cause and manner of death," he said.
