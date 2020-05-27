Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT OVERNIGHT... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BLADEN, COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COLUMBUS, INLAND BRUNSWICK, AND ROBESON. IN NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, CENTRAL HORRY, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, INLAND GEORGETOWN, MARION, MARLBORO, NORTHERN HORRY, AND WILLIAMSBURG. * UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR 1 TO 3 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL RAIN OVERNIGHT, ON TOP OF ALREADY, NEARLY SATURATED GROUND. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN OCCURS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&