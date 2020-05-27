DILLON, S.C. — Wilson "Tony" Clyburn has been removed from his role as Dillon County administrator.
Four members, Chairman Stevie Grice, James Campbell, Robert "Archie" Scott, and Harold Moody, of the seven-member Dillon County Council voted in favor of the immediate removal, pending a hearing, of Clyburn at their monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Pursuant to the terms of the employment agreement between the county and Clyburn, Grice provided Clyburn with a list of allegations that he failed to perform the duties specified for the county administrator in the agreement and by South Carolina state code.
The first allegation is that Clyburn is domiciled in Georgetown County in spite a provision in the agreement requiring him to reside within Dillon County. Also, Clyburn allegedly used a county-provided vehicle to commute between the locations, and that he would arrive late for work frequently and leave early.
Clyburn specifically denied this accusation after the meeting. He said he may spend some weekend nights outside the county and the occasional weeknight but added that he had a residential rental agreement with a property owner within Dillon County and spent most nights at that residence.
Grice declined to make further comment after the meeting, saying the list was self-explanatory.
Clyburn also allegedly provided a 2% raise to county employees that the council did not budget for, costing the county an extra $180,000, providing additional unbudgeted raises to individual employees, using economic development funds in the county's general fund, and directing $100,000 worth of work from insurance proceeds without competitive bids or proposals in spite of a conflict of interest.
Clyburn generally denied most of the accusations and added that he was being removed for political reasons rather than for his performance as administrator.
The list provided to Clyburn also alleged that he had not documenting work absences, that he hired an employee to a position not budgeted for, failed to advertise two positions with the county, paid a county employee with a salaried position overtime for over a year, allowed contaminated dirt into the county landfill that later had to be removed, allowed an employee that could not work to receive pay after the employee was denied worker's compensation, costing the county $8,000, and that he had not been communicating with stakeholders including the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority and the Commerce Department.
The three other members of the county council, Vice Chairman T.F. Finklea, Gerome "Gee" McLeod, and Jack Scott, spoke during the discussion of the agenda item.
McLeod asked to go first.
He said he had never been provided the list of accusations before the meeting by Grice.
Grice denied this, saying that McLeod must have closed his eyes as he put the list right in front of him.
McLeod also advocated for giving Clyburn the opportunity to defend himself against the accusations made in the list.
This was also supported by Finklea, who added that the accusations should be made in executive session, which is the proper setting for employment matters.
Grice rejected both arguments.
He said that there was a hearing provided for in the Dillon County code of ordinances that would give Clyburn the opportunity to defend himself.
Clyburn confirmed that he would be opting to hold the hearing after the meeting.
Scott also said he had not been provided a copy of the list of accusations and added that he wished McLeod had called him when Grice spoke with him.
Grice said he had attempted to provide Scott a copy of the list but added that Scott did not answer when Grice attempted to contact him by phone.
The county council approved a new contract for Clyburn on Feb. 1, 2019.
The contract calls for Clyburn to be paid $104,000 per year, be provided a vehicle at county expense, and receive $150 per month for phone expenses. The expiration date for the contract was listed as Dec. 31, 2019, but the contract also calls for six-month additions to the contract on July 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020. At no point can the contract extend beyond Dec. 31 of this year.
Four councilmen attended the meeting in which Clyburn's contract was approved.
Clyburn was hired in Nov. 2018 by the Dillon County Council.
The contract he was hired with is very similar to the contract signed in 2019 but does not include the expansion provisions in the 2019 contract.
The vote to hire Clyburn was 4-3 with Councilmen Archie Scott, Gerome McLeod, James Campbell, and Jake Scott voting in favor and Chairman Stevie Grice, Harold Moody and Buzzy Finklea voting against the decision.
Clyburn was one of three finalists for the position. The other two were Mackie Hayes and Lisa Gray. According to a note in the Dillon Herald, Gray withdrew her candidacy after an interview during an executive session of the council.
Clyburn came to Dillon from Aiken, a city close the Georgia border on Interstate 20, where he served as the director of the Pacer Pathway program at the University of South Carolina Aiken from 2014 until he was appointed administrator by the Dillon County Council.
The University of South Carolina Aiken's sports teams are known as the Pacers, which is a tribute to the equine culture of the Aiken area.
Clyburn is a graduate of the Charleston School of Law and the University of Miami, where he received a bachelor's degree in biology with a minor in physics. He also attended the University of South Carolina and Bethune-Cookman University in pursuit of an undergraduate degree.
Bethune-Cookman is a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. Famous alumni include former Temple coach John Chaney, Lucille O'Neal — mother of Shaquille O'Neal — and Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Larry Little.
Prior to attending the Charleston School of Law, Clyburn worked as a private school teacher in Washington, D.C., Danville, Va., and in Aiken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.