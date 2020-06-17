FLORENCE, S.C. — The Dillon County Council voted Wednesday to uphold the removal of Administrator Wilson "Tony" Clyburn.
The vote came after a public hearing Wednesday morning.
The council also appointed former administrator Clay Young as interim county administrator at the meeting.
Clyburn requested a public hearing last month after the county council voted to remove him from office.
Four members, Chairman Stevie Grice, James Campbell, Robert “Archie” Scott and Harold Moody, of the seven-member Dillon County Council voted in favor of the immediate removal of Clyburn at their monthly meeting on May 27.
The council members provided Clyburn with a letter outlining several reasons for the removal including that Clyburn didn’t live in the county, which Clyburn denies, that he provided a 2% raise to county employees that the council did not budget for, costing the county an extra $180,000, that Clyburn provided additional unbudgeted raises to individual employees, that he used economic development funds in the county’s general fund, and that he directed $100,000 worth of work from insurance proceeds without competitive bids or proposals in spite of a conflict of interest.
The county council approved a new contract for Clyburn on Feb. 1, 2019.
The contract calls for Clyburn to be paid $104,000 per year, be provided a vehicle at county expense, and receive $150 per month for phone expenses. The expiration date for the contract was listed as Dec. 31, 2019, but the contract also calls for six-month additions to the contract on July 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020. At no point can the contract extend beyond Dec. 31 of this year.
Four councilmen attended the meeting in which Clyburn’s contract was approved.
Clyburn was hired in November 2018 by the Dillon County Council.
The contract he was hired with is very similar to the contract signed in 2019 but does not include the expansion provisions in the 2019 contract.
The vote to hire Clyburn was 4-3 with Councilmen Archie Scott, Gerome McLeod, James Campbell, and Jake Scott voting in favor and Chairman Stevie Grice, Harold Moody and Buzzy Finklea voting against the decision.
Clyburn was one of three finalists for the position. The other two were Mackie Hayes and Lisa Gray. According to a note in the Dillon Herald, Gray withdrew her candidacy after an interview during an executive session of the council.
Clyburn came to Dillon from Aiken, a city close the Georgia border on Interstate 20, where he served as the director of the Pacer Pathway program at the University of South Carolina Aiken from 2014 until he was appointed administrator by the Dillon County Council.
The University of South Carolina Aiken’s sports teams are known as the Pacers, which is a tribute to the equine culture of the Aiken area.
Clyburn is a graduate of the Charleston School of Law and the University of Miami, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in physics. He also attended the University of South Carolina and Bethune-Cookman University in pursuit of an undergraduate degree.
Bethune-Cookman is a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. Famous alumni include former Temple coach John Chaney, Lucille O’Neal — mother of Shaquille O’Neal — and Pro Football Hall of Fame guard Larry Little.
Prior to attending the Charleston School of Law, Clyburn worked as a private school teacher in Washington, D.C., Danville, Va., and in Aiken.
