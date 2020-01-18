FLORENCE, S.C. — Freedom is a right of all Americans. Our founding fathers gave this right to all future Americans when they penned the Constitution.
As citizens of this country, we all (even children) are due certain freedoms. For one out of four children, one basic freedom is missing: freedom from hunger.
For these young citizens, the constant pain of headaches, stomach aches, chronic runny nose and most of all delays in emotional, physical and cognitive development is how this lack of freedom shows itself. Without food security, children are denied the equal opportunity for academic success.
One out of four children resides in a food-insecure household with parents whose income is too high to qualify for government programs outside the school meals. For these children and their families, charitable assistance might play a critical role in helping them avoid food insecurity.
One “bad month” can plunge them into having to choose between paying the bills or purchasing enough food. Many of these families move “in and out of food insecurity,” creating stress on all members of the household.
For these food-insecure families, the weekly food bags given to their children at their schools each Friday help them survive the “bad month.” And their schools report improved focus, energy and attitude on Monday mornings. The stress that food insecurity brings to the family is reduced by the dependable weekly bags of Help 4 Kids Florence food.
Families tell us the weekly bags of food assure them that their children will have a Saturday breakfast, snack and dinner.
Two mothers have shared how the dependable bags their children bring home each Friday help them weather “bad months.”
With the confidence of the weekly bags, these parents were able to return to school, and both graduated from the Francis Marion University School of Nursing program.
Help 4 Kids Florence is making a difference in the lives of our hungry children.
Since Help 4 Kids Florence began in 2013 feeding hungry children, approximately 500,000 bags have been delivered to Florence County schools. H4KF has grown to feeding approximately 2,400 children in all five districts’ elementary schools and all Head Starts in Florence County. (Florence 1, Pamplico 2, Lake City 3, Timmonsville 4, and Johnsonville 5.)
Summer bags are delivered to Boys & Girl Clubs in Florence County, Northwest and Levi parks, the East Florence Mission and various summer reading programs. Each week approximately 125 volunteers pass through our warehouse at 2420 Hoffmeyer Road to pack the bags and deliver them to the schools.
An all-volunteer organization could not purchase this food week after week, year after year, without the consistent help of the generous community we reside in. H4KF is so grateful to each of you and appeals to you for your continued support to feed our hungry children. This weekly support provides them with freedom from hunger.
So please continue to help us support this basic need: freedom from hunger. Just $10 feeds a child for a month and $100 feeds a child for a school year. H4KF will use every dollar to purchase food; this is our promise to the Florence community.
It is all about the children.
