COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina grew Monday by 30 more than any other day since the disease has been tracked.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 151 new cases Monday, surpassing the previous high of 121 cases that were reported Saturday.
The total number of cases statewide now is 925 in 41 of 46 counties.
DHEC also announced two additional deaths related to the disease. That brought the state’s total number of deaths to 18.
One patient was an elderly individual from Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other patient was an elderly individual from Anderson County with underlying health conditions.
One new case was reported Monday in Florence County as well as Darlington County.
That makes a total of 15 cases in Florence County and 11 in Darlington County.
One case was reported Monday in Marion County, bring the total there to two.
Richland County (135), Charleston County (123), Kershaw County (99) and Greenville County (88) have had the most cases in the state.
Florence County (3) and Horry County (3) have had the most deaths to date.
