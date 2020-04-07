COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 187 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Tuesday, including three additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,417, and the number of those who have died to 51.
The additional deaths occurred in patients who were elderly with underlying health conditions. One individual was a resident of Greenville County while two were residents of Lexington County.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (3), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (10), Darlington (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (29), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (15), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (13).
In the Pee Dee, Florence County has the highest total number of patients who have tested positive for the virus with 45 and a total of five deaths, followed by Darlington County with 29 patients, Chesterfield County with 16, Marlboro County with eight, Marion County with five and one death and Dillon County with one.
Horry County has 91 positive cases with six deaths and Georgetown County has 22 positive cases with one death.
Richland, Charleston, Greenville, Beaufort and Kershaw counties have the highest total number of cases in the state.
As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,123 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 941 were positive and 7,182 were negative. A total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Tuesday morning, 5,594 hospital beds are available and 6,376 are utilized, which is a 53.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5% decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
