COLUMBIA, S.C. – An additional 141 coronavirus cases in South Carolina and eight additional deaths were announced Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,626 and those who have died to 275.
For the fifth time in the past week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 160 or fewer additional cases of coronavirus in the state.
Only once in the previous week was total less than 160.
The eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
Seven of the additional cases came from Florence County and five from Darlington County.
Florence County now has had 336 cases, and it is holding at 16 deaths.
Darlington County has had 140 cases and two deaths.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chester (2), Clarendon (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (5), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (26), Florence (7), Georgetown (1), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (6), Richland (18), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (2), York (2)
As of Sunday morning, 5,016 hospital beds were available and 6,389 were utilized, which is a 56% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,389 beds currently used, 310 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 16,860 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,280 were positive and 14,580 were negative. A total of 64,188 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
