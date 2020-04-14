COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,553 and those who have died to 97.
Of those 10 deaths, eight were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Clarendon (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2) counties; one was an elderly individual, with the presence of underlying conditions still under investigation, from Richland County (1); and one was a middle-aged individual with underlying health conditions from Horry County (1).
The number of new cases by county are: Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (8), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (3), Georgetown (2), Greenville (27), Hampton (2), Horry (4), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (2), Marion (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (1), and York (2).
Edgefield County lost one positive case from its total count as an individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.
In the Pee Dee Florence reports 82 cases and seven deaths, Darlington County reports 44 cases, Chesterfield County reports 27 cases, Williamsburg County reports 16 cases, Marlboro County reports 15 cases, Marion County reports eight cases and one death while Dillon County reports five cases.
Along the Grand Strand Horry County reports 151 cases and eight deaths while Georgetown County reports 33 cases and one death.
As of April 13, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,678 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,258 positive and 9,420 were negative. A total of 33,872 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Tuesday morning, 5,545 hospital beds are available and 6,095 are utilized, which is a 52.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
DHEC continues to project COVID-19 cases to peak around May 1 and to continue to decline throughout the month and into the first half of June.
