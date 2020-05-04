SOCIETY HILL, S.C. — Free COVID-19 testing will be offered Tuesday in Society Hill.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday that it has partnered with CareSouth Carolina to host a COVID-19 mobile testing clinic from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday at St. David's Academy, located at 116 St. David’s St. Other partners include Darlington County Administration, Emergency Services and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office as well as Society Hill Mayor Tommy Bradshaw; the South Carolina Department of Transportation; the South Carolina National Guard; the South Carolina State Highway Patrol; Regional Hospital Coalition; and Bethesda Baptist Church.
The mobile clinic will offer drive-thru testing. Prescreening is not required, and the cost is free to patients.
"We can best protect each other if we fully understand the extent of this virus with our communities," State Sen. Gerald Malloy said. "That's why I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free testing, especially those who are elderly and have underlying health conditions, as they're at higher risk for developing severe illness from this disease."
"We're pleased to be able to bring this important testing to our communities, especially at no cost to our residents," House Speaker Jay Lucas said. "The partnerships that help bring about opportunities like this have never been more important as we all work to beat this illness together."
Patients will be contacted within 48 to 72 hours with the results of their test. Screening and specimen collection are free through the mobile clinic, which is part of DHEC’s efforts to increase testing in under-served rural communities across the state.
“The best way to understand the impact that this virus is having on our community is to test for it,” said James Bruckner, DHEC’s Pee Dee regional public health director. “This is particularly important in our rural communities, where residents typically have limited access to testing and medical care. By working with local partners like CareSouth, we’re taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to ensure that our rural residents have critical access to testing so that they can continue to take the steps they need to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We’ve made the mobile testing clinic easy to use for residents. There’s no registration process, forms to complete, or fees to pay in order to get tested. If you’re under 18 years of age, please bring your parent or legal guardian with you. They’ll need to give their consent before you can be tested.”
