COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths -- three of the dead were in the Pee Dee.
Overall the Pee Dee reported a dozen new cases of the virus.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,936 and those who have died to 305.
All of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Allendale (1), Charleston (1), Florence (2), Lexington (1), Richland (2), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are: Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (11), Darlington (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (4), Florence (5), Georgetown (2), Greenville (5), Greenwood (4), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (1), Lexington (8), Orangeburg (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (2).
Florence County continues to have the highest number of cases in the Pee Dee with 358 and it has recorded 19 deaths. Darlington County reports 151 cases and two deaths, Williamsburg County reports 100 cases and four deaths, Chesterfield County reports 65 cases and one death, Dillon County reports 74 cases, Marlboro County reports 54 cases and one death and Marion County reports 41 cases and two deaths.
Beyond the Pee Dee Horry County reports 238 cases and 18 deaths, Georgetown County reports 48 cases and three deaths, Lee County reports 70 cases and eight deaths, Kershaw County reports 245 cases and 10 deaths and Clarendon County reports 248 cases and 24 deaths.
As of Wednesday morning, 10,062 inpatient hospital beds 3,461 are available and 6,601 are in use, which is a 65.60% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,601 inpatient beds currently used, 485 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of May 5, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 18,135 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,468 were positive and 15,667 were negative. A total of 77,482 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
DHEC Wednesday also announced it will test residents and staff members at every nursing home in the state for COVID-19.
This extensive testing plan is part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase COVID-19 testing in South Carolina, especially for those at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus, like nursing home residents and the staff members who care for them.
“Many of us have family, friends and loved ones in these types of care facilities,” said DHEC Director Rick Toomey. “Across the country, COVID-19 has drastically impacted the residents and workers at nursing homes, and we want South Carolinians to know that DHEC is doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially for the vulnerable populations who reside at these care facilities.”
Beginning next week, DHEC — with testing support from LabCorp and extensive coordination and cooperation from the two primary associations that represent nursing homes, South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina — will begin a phased testing approach to include approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the 194 nursing homes in the state. The first phase will begin May 11 with approximately 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities. While these facilities were identified based on risk, the majority of them volunteered to be tested in phase one.
The statewide testing of the 194 facilities is anticipated to be complete by the end of May.
