EFFINGHAM, S.C. — Dewey L. Carter Elementary School staff and McCall Farms teamed up to show teachers some appreciation Wednesday with a drive-thru event.
This week is teacher appreciation week.
The teachers drove through six stations, receiving a different gift at each one. Gifts ranged from a cooler to sweet treats for teachers and a meal voucher to Woodstone BBQ.
Wendy Frazier, principal of Dewey L. Carter Elementary, said the school is celebrating the teachers because they have worked hard.
“They have worked hard all year long, but in this particular pandemic, they have worked harder than they ever have before, so I just wanted them to know how much we love and appreciate them and the influence they have on their children goes on for years to come,” Frazier said.
McCall Farms donated the meal vouchers to Woodstone BBQ, and it is giving away two 32-inch smart TVs. The winners of the giveaway will be announced Friday.
Dewey L. Carter Elementary School and McCall Farms are business partners, said Darryl Davids, vice president of human resources.
Davids and Nina Fields, employee relations manager at McCall Farms, spoke with Frazier about how to make teacher appreciation week special, so they came up with the idea of giving the teachers the meals and giving away the two smart TVs.
“We just miss the kids,” Davids said. “We used to come in and read for them and things like that and any other projects the faculty would ask us about. We miss interacting with them also. I know the faculty does, but we do also.”
Cheryl Rose, bookkeeper at the school, passed out bags to teachers during the event.
Rose will be retiring at the end of this school year.
“Working at Dewey L. Carter has been absolutely amazing,” Rose said. “Great staff. Great teachers. Everybody is wonderful here.”
Teacher appreciation day shows the heart of the staff, Rose said.
“The administration here loves its teachers and staff,” Rose said. “They are happy to do fun things for them and didn’t let the coronavirus and quarantine stop them.”
Some parents of Dewey L. Carter Elementary students came to pass out snack baskets and cupcakes to the teachers. The treats had cute messages on them, such as “this place would be a zoo without you” on a pack of animal-shaped crackers.
Crystal Fryson, a parent of a sixth-grader, said the teachers are amazing at Dewey L. Carter Elementary and her daughter Lailah enjoyed being at the school.
“It was our idea to be here today to make sure that they do know that we appreciate them,” Fryson said. “They do a lot, and having to do everything from home, it’s a lot.”
