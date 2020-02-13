LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday evening served a search warrant at a Lake City residence and one person while a second person was arrested following a traffic stop on the same road.
Narcotics investigators, backed up by the agency's SRT Team, executed the warrant at 777 Cooktown Road at about 5:30 p.m., Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said.
Chad Jones, 33, opf 840 Ben Gause Road, Coward, was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine, Kirby said.
Stephen Matthews was arrested later following a traffic stop on Cooktown Road. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Kriby said.
"We will continue these type warrants for the next several weeks and if anyone has info on a possible drug dealing locations please notify me at 843-665-2121 ext 366," Kirby said.
