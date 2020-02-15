FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence teen.
William Michael Bruene, 15, of 1600 Gateway Road, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Friday at his residence, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Bruene is described as a white male, approximately 6' 3" tall, who weighs about 170 pounds and has sandy blond hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.
Anyone with knowledge or information about his location is asked to contact investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
