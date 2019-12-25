LAMAR, S.C. – A dead body was discovered Wednesday morning in a field by deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Homicide is suspected, according to Darlington County Coroner J.T. Hardee.
The body was found near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Plaza Road in the vicinity of Spaulding Middle School. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by Hardee.
Deputies are investigating. SLED is assisting.
There will be an autopsy, Hardee said.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call investigators with the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-Crime-SC. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
