FLORENCE, S.C. — The Democratic Women's Council will be kicking off their organization with an event Saturday afternoon.
The kick-off event will feature Melissa W. Watson, a candidate for the Congressional District 7 seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice, and Bre Maxwell, political director for Jamie Harrison, a candidate for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Lindsey Graham.
A flyer advertising the event notes that all candidates for the Democratic nomination for president have been invited to the event.
The event is also expected to feature entertainment by poet Tonya Morman and vocals by Florence City Council candidate Lethonia "Peaches' Barnes.
Tonya Brown of WPDE will be the mistress of ceremonies for the event.
The organization had planned to hold a kick-off event last fall but elected to postpone the event when it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts were going to be in Florence on the same day as the event.
The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Seminar Brewing at 551 West Lucas St.
