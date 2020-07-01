HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Rotary Club of Hartsville has installed new officers and named a Rotarian of the Year.
The club held its annual banquet on Tuesday night at Lawton Park Pavilion.
Hannah McCain is the incoming president.
Joann DeLong was selected as Rotarian of the Year for her role in the community and for exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
DeLong is executive director of the United Way in Hartsville. She serves on the Rotary Board of Directors as assistant treasurer.
Outgoing Rotary President Charles Saverance said DeLong participates in almost every Rotary project without being asked, and is a leader in the club and the community. He said she has 100 percent attendance and is always ready to serve.
“I originally was not going to go (to the banquet) due to the coronavirus,” DeLong said. “I have never missed a banquet.”
She said with the encouragement of her family she changed her mind. Her husband attended the event with her.
"There are so many Rotarians that continually give of themselves — plus many that have received this award in the past — I'm just honored and humbled to be mentioned among these outstanding Rotarians," DeLong said. “I was truly shocked.”
DeLong has been a member of the Rotary Club for seven years in October.
She said when she was hired as the executive director of the United Way her board suggested she join a civic club, and she chose Rotary.
“I joined for the camaraderie, first and foremost,” she said. “I like the idea of the community projects and getting to see everyone every week. I take a lot from Rotary.”
DeLong said the award says to her that she is valued as a member of the club.
“I am honored,” she said “I would never have expected this. I never think I do enough.”
DeLong was honored earlier in the year for her service to the community with the Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year award, which was announced in January during the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce’ 99th annual meeting.
During that event, Saverance said, “She puts her entire heart and soul into her work every single day, and the thousands of families she has impacted during her time at the United Way would no doubt say the same…The impact she has had on this community could never be measured, and Hartsville is a better place from having her working, living and contributing here.”
DeLong began working for the Hartsville chamber shortly after moving to Hartsville. After about two years, she took the position of executive director of the United Way of Hartsville and continues to serve in that role. She has served on numerous boards in the community.
She said this year at the United Way has been a challenge with COVID-19, but she is continuing with her schedule and with helping the community.
The DeLongs have two children and three grandchildren.
Hannah McCain was installed as president for the coming year. Other officers are Ernie Boys, president-elect; David Windham, vice president; Brenda Newsome, secretary; Stephanie Weiss, treasurer; DeLong, assistant treasurer; Dan Askins, sergeant at arms; Bryant McRae, Sunrise chairman; and Saverance, immediate past president/membership chair.
McCain introduced her three key areas of concern for the coming Rotary year.
First is meetings/programs and the need for exciting and engaging programs. Second is club and committee involvement, making sure every member of the club takes up ownership of what the club is doing and contribute accordingly. Third is growing the club by new membership, creating something people want to be a part of and invite them to see.
“I believe if we focus on the first two, the third will follow,” McCain told the group. “We want to grow the club, not for numbers sake but to be of even better service to the community.”
“I am also creating a new initiative for our club to serve our aging members with the same vigor that we serve our community,” McCain said. “I believe those who have served under Rotary club for so many years deserve to be served when their health no longer allows them to participate with the same tenacity.”
Members of the Board of Directors for 2020-21 are Phyllis Griggs, Peggy Smith, Ardie Arvidson, Dick Coker, Jerry Guy, and Julie Scott.
Coming off the board is Lucy Brown. Brown was awarded the Service Above Self award for the second year in a row.
Rotarians recognized for perfect attendance during the banquet were Jenifer Blair, Ernie Boyd, Lucy Brown, Joann DeLong, Stephen Edwards, Jerry Guy Sr., Bobby McGee, Brenda Newsome, Charles Saverance, Peggy Smith, Tim Walters and DavidWindham.
Saverance said overall the past year was as successful one however unusual it might have been. He said no one expected to be in the middle of a pandemic. He said the Hartsville club was the only one in the Pee Dee area that continued to meet through Zoom each week.
“We had a speaker each week,” he said.
The club started the year with 63 members and ended with 60. One member, Walt Harvey, died last week.
Saverance will now take over as area assistant district governor.
He said the club is in good hands for the coming year.
Club projects of the Hartsville Rotary Club include the Happy Feet project in which the club provides shoes for school children. This past year, the club outfitted 100 children with shoes at the cost of $6,243, Saverance said.
The club also provides composition books to area children in grades one and six, dictionaries to area third-graders, SAT/ACT prep classes at Hartsville High School, appreciation dinners for first responders, Christmas party for foster children and this year the club raised $7,000 for Polio Plus. These are just a few of the many contributions the club makes to the community and elsewhere.
The Hartsville Rotary club meets every Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. It will begin the 2020-21 year on July 14 at Pam’s restaurant.
