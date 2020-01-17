HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Joann DeLong, executive director of United Way of Hartsville, is the Rotary Club of Hartsville’s Citizen of the Year for 2019, and Dr. Michael Harless of Hartsville Medical Associates is the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce’s Will Woodham Business Person of the Year for 2019.
The two awards were presented Thursday during the chamber’s 99th Annual Meeting.
“I’m shocked, totally shocked,” DeLong said. “It’s very humbling.”
DeLong said the credit for the award belongs to many others.
“I couldn’t do this without the wonderful support of so many people,” she said.
Harless called it "a super honor.”
“I’m absolutely shocked," he said. "This is one of the highest privileges.”
Harless, too, offered his gratitude to many he said made the honor possible.
“I couldn’t do this without my staff and my patients and their support,” he said. “It’s hard to go out on your own and start a business. Without all these people I wouldn’t have a business.”
The Rotary Citizen of the Year Award has been presented every year since 1940. The recipients have represented the movers and shakers of Hartsville for 79 years, said Rotary President Charles Saverance, who presented the award. “And tonight’s winner is no different,” Saverance said.
“As everyone who knows this person will tell you, she has never met a stranger,” Saverance said.
DeLong and her husband, Greg, moved to Hartsville from Pennsylvania nine years ago. During that time, Saverance said, DeLong has worked with, served on the boards of and run nonprofit organizations in the Hartsville area.
“Two children and three grandchildren kept our award winner very busy, and the move to South Carolina was designed to allow this individual to relax and enjoy life,” Saverance said. But the plan didn’t quite work out that way, he said.
“Many projects have distinguished this individual’s life and career in the Pee Dee,” he said.
“Her fiery personality makes her the absolute perfect person for the role she is in. She puts her entire heart and soul into her work every single day, and the thousands of families she has impacted during her time at the United Way would no doubt say the same.
“The impact she has had on this community could never be measured, and Hartsville is a better place from having her working, living and contributing here.
“While this award definitely speaks volumes, it could never say enough about the wonderful individual that is receiving it. We should all strive to bring the determination, love and passion that this woman has for her work to our lives.”
DeLong began working for the Hartsville chamber shortly after moving to Hartsville. After about two years, she took the position of executive director of the United Way of Hartsville and continues to serve in that role.
Saverance cited several projects DeLong has initiated with United Way, including Sweet Dreams, which provides beds for children and families in need; a backpack program for middle and high school students; a Letters to Santa program; a food/diaper program for young children; and Coats for Kids to help provide warm clothing for school children.
Throughout this time, DeLong also has served as a member of the Rotary Club of Hartsville and currently serves as the club’s assistant treasurer, Saverance said.
After the meeting, DeLong recalled an interview she had with The Hartsville Messenger in 2016 after becoming executive director of United Way of Hartsville.
In Pennsylvania, she had been involved in a number of community service activities. She recalled telling her husband just before they moved that she wanted to just get out of everything and “become a hermit.”
But with her growing level of community involvement in Hartsville, she said her husband turned to her one day and asked, “How’s that hermit thing working out for you?”
“I’m glad I’m not a hermit,” DeLong said Thursday.
The chamber’s new president, Jamie Kelly, presented the Will Woodham Business Person of the Year Award to Harless. Kelly was last year’s recipient.
Kelly described Harless as “someone who brings so much heart, determination and genuine passion” to his work."
“After founding his own practice a few years ago, he, along with his partners, has been able to create multiple jobs that directly impact our community and the livability of our area,” Kelly said. “2016 Business Person of the Year winner Danny Johnson wrote in to talk about what an integral part of the community this individual is and how admired he is by everyone that has the privilege to know, work with or see this winner.”
Visitors to Hartsville Medical Associates quickly see the affection Harless has for those he encounters, including patients, their families and staff, Kelly said.
“He is so admired by both his staff and all of the individuals he sees," Kelly said. "His profession definitely isn’t an easy one; however, he makes it look that way. Every time you see him, he has a smile that radiates, and you can instantly realize how happy he is to be doing a job he loves.”
“I believe that Dr. Harless has truly positioned himself as one of the most well-respected doctor's in our area,” Hartsville business owner Jennifer Evans wrote in her nomination of Harless. “People continuously talk about how wonderful he is as both a person, and a doctor, so much so that people of all ages are patients of his; everyone from children to adults. My entire family of five sees him, and he literally goes above and beyond to see that every one of our medical concerns is addressed, no matter what.”
Evans wrote that Harless has “a genuine and continuous interest in the well-being of our town and the people that live here. He continuously goes over and above to serve his patients, partners and his practice. He operates his business so well that people literally line up to be one of his patients.”
Kelly concluded her remarks by saying, “I would like to thank (Harless) for loving our children and caring for them like your own, for always doing your best to work-in any patient – 'If you can be here in 20 minutes, I can make it work!' – and mostly for being a man of integrity and heart that makes our community a better place.”
The meeting was Kelly’s first as chamber board chair. She will serve in the position throughout 2020.
During the meeting, Kelly reviewed the chamber’s accomplishments over 2019 and looked forward to what is ahead in the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.