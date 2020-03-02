FLORENCE, S.C. – The Delmae Heights Elementary School Robo Dawgs robotics will head this May to the FIRST Lego League Open Invitational Greece.
The teams, comprised of third- and fourth-grade students, will compete from May 13-16 in Thessaloniki, Greece, against teams from 80 countries.
The Delmae Robo Dawgs are one of three teams from the United States going to the competition, said Coach Shawn Hoehn.
“It’s just, to me, to see where we are and get an opportunity like this is just amazing; it really is,” Hoehn said. “To be selected out of all these teams from South Carolina.”
The four-day competition will consist of students being judged on several different areas, including completing robot missions, demonstrating core values, showcasing the robot’s design and presenting a research project.
Normally, the Delmae Robo Dawgs will compete in all four areas in one day, but because there are so many teams competing, the competition will only have one competition a day, Hoehn said.
“It’s a lot more complex than a normal regional or state competition for sure,” Hoehn said.
The Delmae Robo Dawgs will also have opportunities to meet other students participating in the competition from around the world.
Each year, the team has to create a research project based on a topic that the First Lego League designates. This year, the students had to find a way to help the community.
The Delmae Robo Dawgs created a solution to the flooding that takes place at the underpasses on Palmetto and Cheves streets.
The students created a sensor that will sense when water becomes too deep for cars to pass and then cut on a pump to draw the water out of the underpasses. The water will then be able to be used for the fire station and as a city irrigation system.
Hoehn said the Delmae Robo Dawgs usually are one of the youngest teams to compete. He said it is amazing to see the students hold their own against the older kids.
“When we go to competitions, we can’t hold the robot,” Hoehn said. “We can’t be on the computer. We can’t be in the room when they’re competing. To see what they accomplish to me is just the biggest blessing of being a coach.”
Natalie Altman, assistant coach for the Delmae Robo Dawgs, is helping with the team for the first time this year. Her son is on the team for the second year this year.
“But just seeing how hard that they work at each practice and how well they work together and then just to see all the hard work they put in all year and then the chance to do this is exciting,” Altman said. “I didn’t realize just being a parent from the outside looking in how hard they work each year at the different parts of it.”
Kate Adkins, a fourth-grade student, said she jumped up and down with excitement when she found out about the competition in Greece.
Adkins said she expects the competition to be exciting and nerve wracking.
The team was invited to go to a global innovation challenge in January in Columbia. After that challenge, FIRST Lego sent an email invitation to all the teams to apply to an international competition in Australia.
The Delmae Robo Dawgs submitted the application, but they were runners up for the Australia competition.
FIRST Lego then sent them another invitation to apply for the Greece competition.
To compete, the team must raise nearly $30,000 for the team of nine students, two coaches and one mentor. This will include air fare, hotel costs and registration for the trip.
The team has created a Go Fund Me page and is seeking community sponsors to help with the costs.
To donate money to the Delmae Robo Dawgs, visit their Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/f/the-delmae-robodawgs-go-to-greece?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet or call the Delmae Heights Elementary School at 843-664-8448.
