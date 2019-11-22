FLORENCE
City crews have worked this week to decorate downtown ahead of the annual Downtown Christmas Magic festival Dec. 6. This year’s festival is scheduled to offer free hot-cocoa and marshmallow-roasting stations; live holiday entertainment; free ice skating; an ugly-sweater contest; decorated downtown storefronts; the Jingle and Mingle kids area filled with holiday crafts and games; a meet and greet with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus; a holiday gift market; and a giant arctic slide, music and light show.
