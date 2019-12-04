FLORENCE
Members of Florence’s garden clubs gathered Wednesday at the Wallace House – home to Francis Marion University President Fred Carter and his wife, Folly – to make sure the house was suitably decorated for the entertaining that will take place there during the month. The clubs use greenery harvested from the campus along with potted plants, ribbon, set pieces and creativity to make sure the house is tastefully festive and traditionally decked.
