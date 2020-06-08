DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington County woman serving prison time in a Columbia prison died Saturday.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections indicated that Bianca Pleasant, of Darlington, was found in a bathroom of a living area of the Camille Graham Correctional Institution on Saturday morning. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead of a suspected drug overdose.
According to Darlington County court records, Pleasant was sentenced to five years in jail and the payment of court costs with credit for 446 days served on Aug. 22, 2018 after she plead guilty to a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She was originally arrested on June 3, 2017 and charged with two counts of assault/attempted murder in addition to the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The other charges were dropped after she pleaded guilty.
Pleasant was also fined $257.50 after she was charged with disorderly conduct in Richland County. She was also reportedly disciplined for hitting another inmate in June 2019, at which time she lost phone and canteen privileges and was placed under detention.
Her death is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and an autopsy has been scheduled, according to other media reports.
