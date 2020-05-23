DARLINGTON, S.C. — Incumbent Tony Chavis faces a former Hartsville police chief, James Hudson, for the Democratic nomination for Darlington County sheriff.
The winner of the Democratic primary will take on Republican Michael August in the general election.
Tony Chavis
Chavis has served as Darlington County sheriff since he was elected in 2016. He retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol with the rank of lieutenant to work on his campaign for sheriff. Chavis worked for the Highway Patrol from February 1989 to 2015. He spent about a year working for the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office before he was hired by the Highway Patrol.
He also served in the Marine Corps in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.
Chavis said he was assigned to Darlington County by the Highway Patrol and has made his home and raised his family in the county.
Why he's running
"Why I am running for sheriff is that we want to continue building the things that we've been building over these past three years," he said.
James Hudson
Hudson said he has over 25 years of law enforcement experience including serving as a chief of police in Hartsville. After graduating from high school, Hudson spent time working in a mill and as a meat cutter at a local grocery store. He was invited to apply to work at the Glenn Campbell Detention Center in 1996. After a year, he was hired by the sheriff's office and spent 10 years in the patrol division including time as a shift supervisor. He then worked as a criminal investigator and a patrol commander under Wayne Byrd. He was then hired as chief of police in Hartsville.
He currently works for the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Why he's running
"Well, I'm at the end of my career now," he said. "And I always said I wanted to retire as sheriff of Darlington County. So, talking with the family and close friends, they said why don't you just go ahead and do it."
The position
The position of sheriff is established by the state Constitution. The state Constitution also establishes that each county elects a sheriff every four years. State code outlines the duties and obligations of the sheriff position including enforcement of the laws and maintenance of records required by law.
Chavis was elected Darlington County sheriff in 2016. In the general election, he did not face opposition and won with 98.42% of the votes cast. He faced incumbent Wayne Byrd in the 2016 Democratic primary and won with 52.87% of the votes cast.
Campaign finances
Chavis has raised $38,200 during the election cycle, according to the latest information available from the South Carolina Ethics Commission. Hudson has raised $5,700.
August has raised $18,775.77.
Plans if elected
Chavis said that right now the sheriff's office is staffed at a 100% level and that he had overseen technology upgrades, including a new information technology system, to the sheriff's office. He added that he wanted to see the Glenn Campbell Detention Center staffed at a similar level as the sheriff's office. Chavis also mentioned efforts to reduce crime in problem areas of the county. He referenced the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar. During an eight-year period, the apartment complex had over 2,000 calls. Chavis added that now calls from that complex were down over 90%.
He also mentioned continuing various community projects including the cooling project to provide cooling equipment to seniors in need, a Thanksgiving meal program, and a program to work with the Darlington County School District to provide a lunch to students during the summer.
Hudson said he plans to work with the people if he's elected sheriff. He said he wants to work with people to try improve the areas the people in the community want to see improved. Hudson added that he wanted work with the people who wanted change. He cautioned that people needed to want to change before he could make changes. Hudson also added that he would be out in the community.
He added that he wanted to see a continued reduction in crime rate. Hudson said too many young men were going to jail and being killed for senseless reasons. He added that a high crime rate affects all of the community, not just one area, because a high crime rate makes it more difficult to attract economic developments.
Next steps
The primary election is scheduled for June 9. The winner will take on August in the Nov. 3 general election.
